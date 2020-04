Global data suggests 80 percent of positive COVID-19 patients are asymptomatic or show mild symptoms, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, ministry of health and family welfare today said.

Agarwal was responding to a query on how some areas have seen a rise in positive cases that are not showing any symptoms.

While 80 percent are asymptomatic or show mild symptoms, about 15 percent cases can convert into severe cases and may need oxygen support, and nearly 5 percent of patients can convert into critical cases, Agarwal said.

The latest statement on asymptomatic positive cases comes a day after Delhi reported 186 asymptomatic positive COVID-19. This means that all these 186 patients did not show any COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, breathlessness, cough, cold, among others.

There are a total of 17,656 COVID-19 cases in India as of 5 pm on April 20. While some states have eased the lockdown restrictions from April 20, the home ministry today said that the situation regarding the rise in cases remain worrisome or is worsening in districts of Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, Howrah, Kolkata, Darjeeling, Indore, 24 Parganas North, Medinipur East, Jalpaiguri, and Kalimpong.

"Six inter-ministerial teams have been organised for these districts," a home ministry official said.