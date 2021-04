India is well into its second wave of the novel coronavirus, and if the number of cases is anything to go by, it looks deadlier than the first one. On Monday, the Ministry of Health said the country had reported 1,03,558 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours.

Not only was this the highest-ever single-day spike in numbers but also the first time that India reported over 1 lakh cases in a day.

Among the worst-hit cities is India's financial capital Mumbai, which has reported a significant increase in cases over the past three weeks. For instance, on March 19, the city recorded its highest single-day tally of 3,063. This surpassed the October 7 number of 2,848 infections, which was the highest since COVID struck the country.

Merely two days later, on March 21, even Friday's tally was surpassed with 3,775 infections.

Over the next week, as India once again found itself in the throes of the virus, the maximum city kept registering its highest numbers. On March 28, Mumbai registered a mammoth 6,130 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since the pandemic began. Data shows the cases nearly doubled in a week.

A week since, on April 4, Mumbai's numbers rose by 11,206, just about a 1,000 short of what would have been the double of infections since last Sunday.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, recorded 57,074 cases in the last 24 hours. The state had recorded 63,371 new infections on October 16. This remains its highest single-day tally. However, studying data over the past two weeks paints a worrying picture.

On March 28, the daily increase in Maharashtra COVID-19 cases was 40,414. If we go back another week, the numbers on March 21 stood at 30,535. This means the percentage increase in cases from March 21 to 28 was 32.37 percent. But if the daily numbers for Maharashtra on March 21 are compared with the April 4 numbers, the percentage once again rises close to 50 percent, meaning the cases nearly doubled over the past two weeks.