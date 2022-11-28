Cyrus Poonwalla turns 4th richest Indian, thanks to bumper profits from Covid-19 vaccines

The Pune-based entrepreneur's unlisted company is already the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world and the net worth has been helped by bumper profits from COVID-19 vaccines.

Known as the 'Vaccine King,' Serum Insitute of India (SII) chairman Cyrus Poonawalla is the fourth richest Indian, with a fortune of $21.5 billion (Rs 173,642.62 crore), according to Forbes India's 100 Richest 2022.

The Pune-based entrepreneur's unlisted company is already the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world making most of the WHO-listed mandatory vaccines catering to as many as 140 countries. The increase in his net worth has been also helped by bumper profits from COVID-19 vaccines.

Son of a horse breeder, Poonawalla founded the Serum Institute of India in 1966 and it has now grown to one of the largest vaccine suppliers to the world markets through WHO as well as other private channels. SII has multiple technology partnerships to make these vaccines.

SII produces over 1.5 billion doses annually of a range of vaccines, including for measles, polio, flu and rabies. It also produces a range of serums, including anti-snake venom. During the Covid pandemic, it tied up with Astra-Zeneca and a few other vaccine developers for commercially manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines.

Poonawalla's assets also include stud farms, hotels and resorts.

After nearly tripling his wealth in 2021, Adani doubled his fortune this year to $150 billion to become the new No 1 and also, for a while, the second richest person on the planet.

Mukesh Ambani, who controls Reliance Industries Ltd , is at No 2 with $88 billion, down 5 percent from last year. Between them, Adani and Ambani now account for 30 percent of the total wealth of India’s 100 richest.

Radhakishan Damani, who owns the DMart chain of supermarkets, broke into the top three for the first time though his net worth declined by 6 percent to $27.6 billion.

There are nine new faces this year, which includes Nykaa's Falguni Nayar, ethnic garments maker Ravi Modi; and shoemaker Rafique Malik, who listed Metro Brands last year.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.