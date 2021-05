The Supreme Court on Monday told the Centre that its current vaccination policy may "result in a detriment to the right to public health", and therefore it should revisit it. The top court observed that the right to public health is an integral part of Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

A Bench, headed by Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, said the current policy leaves no option before state governments but to negotiate directly with manufacturers on the ground of promoting competition and making it attractive. Therefore, it said the new policy will affect those in the age group of 18-45, who are to be vaccinated by state governments.

"The social strata of this age group also comprises persons who are Bahujans or belong to other underprivileged and marginalised groups, like many in the other population age groups. They may not have the ability to pay," Bar and Bench quoted the court as saying.

To curb the spread of the virus in the second wave, the apex court has asked the Centre and states to consider imposing a lockdown. The bench, however, added that it was "cognisant of socio-economic impact" of a lockdown, specifically, on the marginalised communities and therefore arrangements must be made for them in case the lockdown is announced.

Last week, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand -said they won't be able to start vaccination of adults from May 1. These four Congress-ruled states alleged that the Centre had hijacked vaccine stocks from manufacturers, leaving very little for them.