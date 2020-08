Even as the government has allowed gyms and yoga centres to reopen under the Unlock-3 starting August 5, Cure.fit, which runs over 200 Cult fitness centres, says it will take a few more weeks before the centres are reopened.

“We welcome the move but we want to be careful,” said Cure.fit's co-founder Mukesh Bansal. “We feel fully prepared but we want to be cautious. We will take a few weeks to assess the situation. Our roll-out plan is one gym at a time. Hundred percent rollout may take 2-3 months," he said.

Bansal said the first Cult fitness centre may open after August 15.

"We will do dry runs, gauge customer sentiment over the next few weeks," Bansal added.

The Centre has released SoPs for gyms and yoga centres, wherein it requires gyms to redesign their floor area based on a minimum of 4 square feet per person. The government has asked that gyms schedule their activities based on the maximum capacity allowed under these considerations.

"We have anyway usually allotted 3 sq metres per person, so the new guidelines will not be a big change," Bansal said.

"The guidelines will allow us to start with 17-18 people in a class but we will start more conservatively at 11-12," he added.

Bansal said he expects the majority of gym-goers to remain cautious about going to gyms.