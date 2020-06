Anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine or HCQ shot to the fame, in the fight against COVID-19, after US President Donald Trump in one of his press conferences in March claimed it was a ‘game changer’.

The US Drug regulator approved the emergency use of the drug against COVID-19 only to issue a caution on its use weeks later.

The back and forth on the efficacy, side effects and overall risks of using HCQ against COVID-19 have become quite usual. One of the latest studies to warn against the use of HCQ was published by renowned global medical journal The Lancet.

The journal published a study in the third-week of May warning that the usage of HCQ didn’t benefit patients with Coronavirus. The drug, as per the study indicated, was linked to the increased risk of death and heart issues.

In light of this fresh data from the almost two-century-old medical journal, the World Health Organisation or the WHO stopped enrolling patients into their ‘SOLIDARITY trial’ using HCQ on COVID-19 patients.

Clinical trials including those by the UK regulator, the UKMHRA, and another in France were stopped on account of the data published in the Lancet. France also changed its recommendation on the drug.

Interestingly, the WHO has now decided to resume trials of Hydroxychloroquine. One of the reasons for resumption, according to experts, has been due to concerns brought up on the data behind the Lancet article on HCQ.

The WHO on Thursday announced that it will resume clinical trials of the anti-malaria drug to evaluate whether it can be used to prevent and treat COVID-19.

Concerns have risen on Surgisphere Corporation, the company that has supplied the data for the study published in the Lancet. The US-based firm, headed by Sapan Desai, has collected data from over 96,000 patients across 671 hospitals to study the efficacy of HCQ. Researchers have raised questions on the data set itself, lack of an ethics review, denial of sharing information by Surgisphere and on the overall statistical analysis itself.

Questions are being raised on the relatively unknown company, Surgisphere, itself and how it managed to access such in-depth information in such a quick time-frame.

The only other noticeable publication by Surgisphere seems to be data provided to the New England Journal of Medicine in May 2020 on blood pressure drugs in COVID-19. An open letter by clinicians, medical researchers and statisticians was issued at the end of May addressed to the authors of the article and the editor of Lancet raising questions on the HCQ study.

While the uncertainty loomed, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has stuck to its guns on HCQ. The ICMR, too, on the March 22 issued a directive on the usage of HCQS. They prescribed usage of it in asymptomatic healthcare workers involved in care of COVID-19 patients and asymptomatic household contacts of lab confirmed cases.