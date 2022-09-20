    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    healthcare News

    Cure for cancer may be easier to find with this tech
    By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)

    'FAST' (Flexible Autonomous Sensor-measuring Tumours) is a non-invasive autonomous device that sticks to a cancer patient’s skin and measures the size of the tumour in the body. Though there is one caveat, this sensor can only be used on mice. 

    Cancer affects millions of individuals around the world each year. In 2020 alone, more than 18 million cases of various kinds of cancers were registered. While advancements in chemotherapy and radiotherapy have drastically improved the lives of cancer patients, there is still no ‘cure’. Billions are spent on research each year, but the answer still eludes scientists and medical professionals. However, now a Rs 5,000-worth sensor may help find the answer just a bit sooner.
    Developed by a team of engineers from Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University, 'FAST' (Flexible Autonomous Sensor-measuring Tumours) is a non-invasive autonomous device that sticks to a cancer patient’s skin and measures the size of the tumour in the body. The device has a measuring sensitivity of just 10 micrometres and can send updates about the tumour directly to a smartphone. With a cost of just Rs 4,800, the device can be set up and reused multiple times. Though there is one caveat, this sensor can only be used on mice.
    Demonstrating the capability of the device in a scientific paper published in the journal Science Advances, the researchers said that the device is a cheap, fast, reusable and accurate method of measuring tumour size. FAST can be used by other researchers working on cancer cures to quickly understand what is working and what is not. With the help of FAST, many pre-trial cancer cures in development can be screened at an early stage.
    “We are excited about the prospects of fully automating the drug screening process in vivo. This will hopefully allow for many more drugs to be tested in this manner than previously possible before, and it will enable the collection of vast in vivo datasets for cancer drug candidates,” said Alex Abramson, PhD and the lead author of the study, to GEN News.
