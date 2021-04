The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has rejected a Maharashtra government request to reduce the cycle threshold (CT) value cut-off from 35 to 24 for positivity rate under the RT-PCR test. The Maharashtra government had requested the Centre to reduce the CT value so that a lesser number of patients come under the positive category.

However, the ICMR told the Maharashtra government said, “Implementing a CT value cut-off of 24 is not at all advisable, as this will lead to missing of several infectious patients and increased disease transmission. CT value threshold helps to identify whether a patient is COVID positive or not.”

What is CT value?

The CT value is a marker of the viral load in a patient, potentially suggesting the severity of the COVID-19 infection. The lower the CT value, the higher the severity. A patient is considered COVID-19 negative if the CT value is 35 in the RT-PCR test. If the CT value is below 35 in the RT-PCR test, a patient is a COVID-19 positive.

According to the American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC), CT refers to the number of cycles needed to amplify viral RNA to reach a detectable level. Specimens with lower CT values generally have more viral RNA than those with higher values, suggesting the severity of the COVID-19 infection. The CT value thus could flag off at-risk patients and prioritise them for contact tracing.

But pathological labs shy away from routinely reporting this value due to a lack of standardisation across tests. Even clinical studies researchers haven’t validated using the CT value to manage the COVID-19 cases.

What are the limitations of CT values?

The CT values might have limitations in reliably predicting the disease severity. The values can vary depending on the method of specimen collection, source, transportation, and the time gap in contracting the infection, collection, and analysis. The American Association for Clinical Chemistry quotes a letter written by the College of American Pathologists Microbiology Committee to the editor of Clinical Infectious Diseases, addressing a study. It says not all diagnostic assays can produce a CT value.

According to Matthew Binnicker, PhD, director of clinical virology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, labs should not routinely report the CT value. Instead, they should provide it to doctors verbally on a case-by-case basis.