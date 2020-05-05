  • SENSEX
CSIR, Tata Sons sign MoU for licensing know-how for affordable COVID-19 testing kits

Updated : May 05, 2020 09:05 PM IST

These kits can be deployed for COVID-19 testing as early as end of May, an official statement said.
The completely indigenous scientific invention, FELUDA, has been designed to mitigate the ongoing crisis of COVID-19 mass testing kits, it said.
