CSIR, Tata Sons sign MoU for licensing know-how for affordable COVID-19 testing kits

CSIR’s constituent lab, Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB), and Tata Sons on Tuesday signed a MoU for licensing of know-how for cheaper COVID-19 rapid testing kits. These kits can be deployed for COVID-19 testing as early as end of May, an official statement said.

The completely indigenous scientific invention, FELUDA, has been designed to mitigate the ongoing crisis of COVID-19 mass testing kits, it said.

“Its main advantages are its affordability, relative ease of use and non-dependency on expensive Q-PCR machines. CSIR IGIB and Tata Sons will now work together to bring it for widespread use at the earliest,” said a statement issued by Ministry of Science & Technology.

Commenting on the agreement, Banmali Agrawala, President – Infrastructure, Defence & Aerospace, Tata Sons, said, “We are happy to enter into a partnership with Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology of CSIR (Council of Scientific & Industrial Research) for further development and commercialisation of Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) based technology for COVID-19 detection.”

“This innovative CRISPR ‘Feluda’ test uses cutting-edge CRISPR technology for detection of genomic sequence of novel coronavirus.”

“It uses a test protocol that is simple to administer and easy to interpret enabling results to be made available to the medical fraternity in relatively lesser time, as compared to other test protocols. We believe that CRISPR is futuristic technology that can also be configured for detection of multiple other pathogens in the future.”

Shekhar C Mande, DG-CSIR, said, “CSIR labs such as CSIR-IGIB have been working on deep science and developing cutting edge technology and I am happy to see that leading Industry TATA Group is partnering towards its deployment. The strong partnership with industry in tackling Covid-19 has been the hallmark of CSIRs strategy in mitigation of Covid1-9.”

Anurag Agrawal, Director-IGIB, said the technology was conceived and developed at CSIR IGIB under sickle cell mission and utilises an indigenously developed cutting edge CRISPR Cas9 technology to specifically recognise COVID-19 sequence in a sample.