Healthcare CSIR, Tata Sons sign MoU for licensing know-how for affordable COVID-19 testing kits Updated : May 05, 2020 09:05 PM IST These kits can be deployed for COVID-19 testing as early as end of May, an official statement said. The completely indigenous scientific invention, FELUDA, has been designed to mitigate the ongoing crisis of COVID-19 mass testing kits, it said.