The CoWIN portal is no more automatically scheduling an appointment for the second dose of the vaccine against COVID-19. So far, people could register on the portal for getting the vaccine shots.

RS Sharma, the chairman of the Empowered Group on COVID-19 vaccination, told about the development to news agency ANI on Thursday. Sharma said those wanting to take the second dose should schedule it themselves as per the recommended gap between the two doses of the vaccine.

Now, CoWIN does not schedule your second dose vaccination appointment automatically. You should schedule it yourself as per the recommended gap between the two doses of the vaccine: RS Sharma, Chairman, Empowered Group on COVID vaccination pic.twitter.com/A6RLnFi74a — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2021

The move comes after the Central government directed the states and Union Territories to increase the gap between two doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca developed Covishield (not applicable for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin) to 4-8 weeks, instead of the earlier 4-6 weeks.

Earlier, on March 1, as India began its second phase of vaccination with senior citizens, aged above 60, and those with co-morbidities in the age group of 45 to 59, the CoWIN app and portal encountered several glitches.

Explaining its new directive asking state governments and Union Territories to increase the time interval for the second dosage of the Covishield vaccine, the Union Health Ministry had said on March 22: "In view of the emerging scientific evidence, the interval between two doses of a specific COVID-19 vaccine, i.e., COVISHIELD has been revisited by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) and subsequently by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) in its 20th meeting. The recommendation has been revised to provide the second dose of COVISHIELD at 4-8 weeks' interval after the first dose instead of earlier practised interval of 4-6 weeks (sic).”

You can anyway still register in the CoWIN app for the vaccine. Here’s how you can do it:

Download CoWIN from the app store or visit cowin.gov.in. You need to enter your mobile number, Aadhar number or any other government identification number. However, you may experience delays on the portal, as crores of people would be trying to register themselves.