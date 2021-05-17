CoWIN website to be available in Hindi and other regional languages soon Updated : May 17, 2021 19:42:51 IST Move comes in wake of difficulties faced by many who could not register online in English Health minister Harsh Vardhan announced this while chairing a high-level GoM meeting on COVID-19 Many who registered yet to find slots as vaccine lag continues; several states float global tenders to procure doses directly Published : May 17, 2021 07:42 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply