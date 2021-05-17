CoWIN website to be available in Hindi and other regional languages soon

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on May 17 announced the Co-WIN website, the only platform for online registration for COVID-19 vaccination, will soon be available in Hindi and other regional languages.

The move by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) comes as many people could not register online through the website as the website currently exists only in English language. The Union government has made it mandatory for everyone to register through the CoWIN website for vaccination ever since it opened up the inoculation drive for all adults on May 1.

Dr Harsh Vardhan announced this while chairing the 26th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers on COVID-19.

The Aarogya Setu app which also allows users to register on the Co-WIN portal is already available in a few Indian languages.

As of now, one can log into the Co-WIN portal and click on the ‘Register/Sign In yourself’ tab to register for COVID-19 vaccination. Alternatively, one can register for vaccination through the Aarogya Setu App.

Several states in India have been facing hurdles for vaccination of the people in the 18-45 age groups due to the shortage of vaccines. Even those who have already registered online for vaccination are not finding any slot due to non-availability of jabs.

In many states, only citizens above the age of 45 are being provided jabs with the limited available stock, while many in the same age group are waiting for the second doses.

Several state governments, including Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Karnataka, among others, have floated global tenders to procure vaccines directly.

Recently the Centre promised to provide over 200 crore doses by the year-end, targeting to cover the entire adult population.

Meanwhile, India’s daily COVID tally on May 16 logged in below three lakh cases for the first time since April 21. India reported 2,81,386 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 2,49,65,463, as per the data by the Union health ministry.