CoWin to be repurposed for blood bank, immunisation projects: RS Sharma

Mini National Health Authority CEO R.S. Sharma, in an exclusive chat with CNBC-TV18, said these programmes will be rolled out on the CoWin platform in a couple of months. He also spoke about the huge transformation in health claims processing in the near future.

The CoWin platform is being repurposed for blood bank and universal immunisation programmes. R.S. Sharma, CEO of the National Health Authority told CNBC-TV18 today (August 31) that these programmes will be rolled out in a couple of months.

Sharma further said health claims will see a big transformation, with end-to-end digitisation of processing of claims till the time payments are made. Health claims exchanges will reduce costs, processing and payment time and increase transparency; therefore patients, hospitals, and insurance companies will be incentivised to do more transactions, Sharma added.

Sharma welcomed all hospitals under Ayushman Bharat, provided they met the criteria of the number of beds or were NABH certified. Everyone does not get sick, that is why 50 crore insured people under the scheme isn't a small number, he said.

According to him, private hospitals rates are quite reasonable now after frequent revisions. Sharma also claimed that being a paperless process, processing time under Ayushman Bharat has been reduced. He called on more hospitals to open up to people under the scheme.