As people above 18 years rush to get themselves registered for vaccination against COVID-19, they are facing issues with registration on the CoWin. The registration for the next phase of vaccination, which will begin on May 1, started at 4 pm today.

"CoWIN Server is facing issues. Please try later," the message read.

Registration is the first step to get an appointment online for the vaccination and the government has opened the window two days before the inoculation drive begins.

As walk-ins are not allowed at the vaccination centres in this phase, a prior appointment will have to be sought to avail of vaccination. The measure was taken to avoid crowding at centres. Also, vaccination is underway for people aged 45 and above and walk-ins are allowed for them.

Earlier in the day, the Centre had made it clear that states cannot use the vaccine provided by the government of India for people below 45 years of age. On the other hand, states are also awaiting a fresh supply of vaccines which is likely to begin from the third week of May.

The vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 percent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the Centre and would be free to supply the remaining 50 percent doses to state governments and in the open market.

Both Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have revised prices for the vaccines. A single dose of SII's Covishield is priced at Rs 400 for state governments and Rs 600 for private hospitals. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is priced at Rs 600 per dose for state governments and Rs 1200 per dose for private hospitals. Several state governments have asked both the manufacturers for revising their prices and there has been no official word on it from the latter.