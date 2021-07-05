CoWIN prepared to be made open source for all countries, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said vaccination is the best hope for humanity to emerge successfully from the pandemic. He added that India has adopted a completely digital approach while planning the vaccination strategy since the beginning.

While addressing the CoWIN Global Conclave, Modi said India has been willing to share expertise, resources with the global community. India's tech platform for Covid-19 vaccinations, CoWIN is being prepared to be made open source. And soon, it will be available to any and all countries. "Today’s conclave is the first step to introduce this platform to the world," Modi said.

India has administered over 350 million doses through this platform. Modi added that the digital approach is essential for the post-pandemic world to return to normal. "People must be able to prove that they have been vaccinated. Such proof must be safe, secure, trustworthy. People must have a record of when and where they were vaccinated," Modi said.