The CoWIN portal is now available in Hindi and 10 other regional languages, the Health Ministry said.

The 10 other regional languages are Marathi, Malayalam, Punjabi, Telugu, Gujarat, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Odia.

On May 17, PTI had reported that the portal will be made available in Hindi and 14 regional languages by next week, while 17 more laboratories will be added to the INSACOG network to monitor the variants of Covid-19. The Health Ministry had said that these decisions were announced at the 26th meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on Covid-19, chaired by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

It is mandatory for the people in the 18-44 age category to register on the portal to be eligible for the vaccination. They would be allowed to enter the vaccination centre only when they have an appointment. While walk-ins are allowed for those aged 45 and above.

Apart from the portal, one can also register for the vaccination through the Aarogya Setu app or Umang app.