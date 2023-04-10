English
Covovax gets government's nod as heterologous COVID-19 booster on CoWIN

By Sangam Singh  Apr 10, 2023 5:14:04 PM IST (Updated)

The move comes given the rising cases of COVID-19 in various parts of the country and after a letter was written by Prakash Kumar Singh, Director of SII to the Union health ministry on March 27.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has approved the inclusion of Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covovax on the CoWIN portal as a heterologous booster dose for adults, PTI reported.

Covovax is likely to be available at a price of Rs 225 per dose plus applicable GST and can be administered only to already vaccinated people.
As per PTI report, pitching for inclusion on the CoWIN portal, Singh had mentioned in his letter that Covovax is a world class vaccine approved by the DCGI, WHO and USFDA.
Earlier, N K Arora, head of the COVID-19 Working Group, had also recommended to the Health Ministry for the inclusion of the vaccine on the portal as a heterologous booster dose for adults who have been vaccinated with two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin.
The DCGI approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28, 2021, and in the 12-17 age group on March 9, 2022. Later on 28 June, it approved its sage on children aged 7- 11 years subject to certain conditions.
-With inputs from PTI
First Published: Apr 10, 2023 5:02 PM IST
COVID-19

