Covishield vs Covaxin: What are the side effects and who should avoid these vaccines

India launched the second phase of its vaccination drive against COVID-19 on March 1, with its Made in India vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. Although the government has reiterated time and again that both vaccines are safe for use among adults, they do have a few side-effects. On their corresponding pharma giants manufacturing the vaccines -- Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech -- have mentioned about the probable side-effects.

SII manufactures Covishield, while Bharat Biotech produces Covaxin.

Here's a look at the side-effects of both the vaccines:

Covaxin: The vaccine has mild side-effects such as stiffness in the upper arm, weakness in the injected arm, body ache, headache, fever, malaise, weakness, rashes, nausea, injection site pain, injection site swelling, injection site redness, injection site itching and vomiting.

As per the company, there is a very low chance of the vaccine causing any severe allergic reaction. Symptoms of a severe adverse event include elevated or rapid heartbeat, rashes over the body, difficulty in breathing, swelling of face and throat, dizziness and weakness.

Who should not take Covaxin?

People with a history of fever, allergies and bleeding disorders should not take Covaxin. Even those who are on blood thinners, immune-compromised or on a medicine that affects the immune system should avoid Covaxin. These apart, pregnant women, those breastfeeding or having any severe health-related issue as informed by the officer supervising the inoculation, must not take Covaxin. Moreover, people who have already taken another anti-COVID vaccine should avoid it.

Covishield: The side-effects include swelling or bruising at the injection site, feeling unwell, chills or feeling feverish, tenderness, pain, warmth, redness, itching, headache or joint aches.

Who should not take Covishield?