In a bid to enhance people’s confidence in the Covishield vaccine, Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawalla himself got inoculated on the first day of the pan India vaccination drive, which began on Saturday (January 16).

Poonawalla took to Twitter to post a video that showed him getting the first dose of the vaccine. He wished fellow citizens and Prime Minister Narendra Modi success in the massive step taken in the direction of controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc across the world.

“I wish India & Sri @narendramodi ji great success in launching the world’s largest COVID vaccination roll-out. It brings me great pride that COVISHIELD is part of this historic effort & to endorse it’s safety & efficacy, I join our health workers in taking the vaccine myself,” tweeted Poonawalla along with the clip.

Earlier today, PM Modi launched the world’s largest vaccination drive to fight against Covid-19 pandemic with a video message in Sanskrit that said “Sarve bhavantu sukhinah, sarve santu niramaya” meaning “All be happy, All be free of illness."

He expressed gratitude towards the frontline workers who stayed away from their families for months and even lost their lives in discharging their duties towards the sick and affected patients.

More than 3 lakh health care workers across the country will be administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday. The central government has disbursed Rs 480 crore to the various states to bear the operational cost of inoculating three crore people in the priority group.

The first person to receive COVID-19 vaccine shot was a sanitation worker at AIIMS. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan was present on the occasion.