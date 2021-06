The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, has sought permission from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in India. The Russian vaccine is currently being imported by Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories, which will soon manufacture it here.

If all goes well, Sputnik V will be the third vaccine to be manufactured by Pune-based SII after Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine, known as Covishield in India, and Novovax's Covovax, which has not received regulatory clearance from the US.

Once the SII receives the permission to manufacture Sputnik V, an emergency use authorisation (EUA) would also be required, according to a Financial Express report.

Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, an adenoviral-based two-part vaccine, has been developed by Gamaleya National Research Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology. Dr Reddy's had received permission from the DCGI to import the Sputnik V vaccine for restricted use in emergencies in April. In fact, a consignment of three million doses of Sputnik V landed at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on June 1.

Gamaleya Institute has also introduced a single-shot vaccine dose of Sputnik Light, which it claimed has an efficacy of around 80 percent against the Covid-19 virus. Sputnik Light will be cheaper than the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine.

According to a TOI report, India has received 56.6 tonnes of Sputnik V doses. This is the biggest import consignment of COVID-19 vaccines in India. The vaccine has been authorised by 68 countries so far.

Meanwhile, the Serum Institute plans to produce 100 million doses of Covishield vaccines by July. SII CEO Adar Poonawalla has claimed that 100 million doses will be ready by July end, out of which 50 percent will be given to the Central government and the rest to the private sector and the state governments.