Covishield interval reduced in Mumbai for those going abroad to study, work: What you need to know

For citizens who are traveling internationally for educational reasons, employment, or to participate in the Tokyo Olympics, if they have taken the first dose, they can take the second dose of the Covishield vaccine before 84 days.

However, the interval between the first and second doses should not be less than 28 days.

From Monday to Wednesday, they can go directly to Kasturba, KEM, Seven Hills, Cooper, Shatabdi Hospital, Rajawadi, Dahisar Jumbo Covid Vaccination Center and avail themselves of the second dose of Covishield.

Required Documents

Students residing abroad for higher education in the age group of 18 to 44 years residing in Mumbai with the required valid proof i.e. foreign university admission certificate, foreign visa, 1-20 or DS-160 form, etc. obtained from the concerned university for obtaining a visa.

If a student studying abroad who has come to India and needs to go again will need to have concerned official documents of the university/course.

Citizens going abroad for work must have an offer letter from the organization as well as an interview letter.

Athletes or officials participating in the Tokyo Olympics must produce an official letter from the ministry of sports.

Passport numbers must be included in the vaccine certificate after vaccinating the above-mentioned categories of citizens.

If the first dose is not taken as passport proof, a separate vaccination certificate should be issued without the request of the concerned vaccination officer.

Once taken, it is mandatory to certify and upload to the CoWIN system. Note that the above-mentioned concession will be admissible till 31.08.2021.

The vaccine is approved by the World Health Organization for emergency use of the Covshield vaccine. The mention of the Covishield vaccine in the certificate is sufficient for international travel.