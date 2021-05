The Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Balram Bhargava, in the weekly media briefing on May 20 said "good levels" of antibodies are produced in the body after the first dose of Covishield vaccine unlike that of Covaxin.

The Covaxin vaccine triggers adequate immune response to fight the COVID-19 infections only after the second dose. Covaxin has been indigenously developed by ICMR in partnership with Bharat Biotech and the latter is manufacturing it.

Bhargava also said the decision to increase the gap between two doses of Covishield from six weeks to the current 16 weeks was based on observations and recommendations made by three committees – the COVID Working Group, National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) and the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation.

The government intends to conduct 25 lakh tests per day by May end and 45 lakh tests per day by June and the aim is to speed the pace of tests till the 5 percent positivity rate is achieved, informed Bhargava. This is only possible if more rapid antigen tests are conducted, home testing for COVID-19 is done and the affected are isolated to control the spread, he added.

According to government data, eight states have reported more than one lakh active cases, with nine states hovering in the 50,000 and above range. The states of Karnataka and West Bengal have more than 25 percent positivity rate.