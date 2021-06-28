Covishield does not have marketing authorisation in EU: EMA

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Monday said that Covishield does not currently have a marketing authorisation in the EU.

In an exclusive statement to CNBC-TV18, the EMA stated that it is in charge of the evaluation of vaccines for marketing authorisation in the EU and was not responsible for any decision regarding travelling conditions.

“It might be helpful to first clarify what is the European Medicines Agency’s role. EMA is in charge of the scientific evaluation of medicines/vaccines in view of their marketing authorisation in the EU. However, EMA is not responsible for any decision regarding travelling into the EU and travelling conditions associated with Covid-19 vaccination, such as the EU Digital COVID Certificate. This is a matter for the European Commission and for individual Member States," the agency said.

“In the EU, the vaccine called Covishield does not currently have a marketing authorisation. Even though it may use an analogous production technology to Vaxzevria (the COVID-19 Astra Zeneca vaccine authorised in the EU), Covishield as such is not currently approved under EU rules. Should we receive a marketing authorisation application for Covishield or should any change to the approved manufacturing sites for Vaxzevria be approved, we would communicate about it,” the statement added.

The statement came after the reports that Europe’s Vaccine Passport programme, which recognises a few COVID-19 vaccines whose beneficiaries will be able to travel to Europe, include AstraZeneca but not Covishield.

Indians who are expected to travel to European countries require a digital COVID certificate, popularly known as ‘Green Pass’ or a digital 'Vaccine Passport' from July 1. EMA’s approved list of vaccines has Pfizer/BioNTech’s Comirnaty, Moderna’s Spikevax, AstraZeneca-Oxford’s Vaxzevria and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen.

Earlier today, Serum Institute of India (SII) requested the government to take up the matter of inclusion of Covishield vaccine in the EU COVID-19 Vaccination Passport with the European Union and other countries, citing this will affect students and business travellers and cause severe disruptions to the Indian and global economy.

"I realise that a lot of Indians who have taken Covishield are facing issues with travel to the EU, I assure everyone, I have taken this up at the highest levels and hope to resolve this matter soon, both with regulators and at a diplomatic level with countries," Aadar Poonawalla said in a tweet.