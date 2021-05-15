  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

Covishield, Covaxin generate half antibodies against B.1.617 COVID-19 variant compared to original strain: Report

Updated : May 15, 2021 07:30:37 IST

Since January, the scientists at the ICMR-National Institute of Virology have been collecting samples from the COVID-positive individuals and testing them for prominent variants.
The two vaccines were designed on the blueprint of the B1 virus variant that became the dominant strain in India by last April.
Covishield, Covaxin generate half antibodies against B.1.617 COVID-19 variant compared to original strain: Report
Published : May 15, 2021 06:57 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Covishield, Covaxin generate half antibodies against B.1.617 COVID-19 variant compared to original strain: Report

Covishield, Covaxin generate half antibodies against B.1.617 COVID-19 variant compared to original strain: Report

Cairn Energy sues Air India to enforce $1.2 billion arbitration award

Cairn Energy sues Air India to enforce $1.2 billion arbitration award

Penna Cement files Rs 1,550-crore IPO papers with Sebi

Penna Cement files Rs 1,550-crore IPO papers with Sebi

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement