Covishield, Covaxin generate half antibodies against B.1.617 COVID-19 variant compared to original strain: Report Updated : May 15, 2021 07:30:37 IST Since January, the scientists at the ICMR-National Institute of Virology have been collecting samples from the COVID-positive individuals and testing them for prominent variants. The two vaccines were designed on the blueprint of the B1 virus variant that became the dominant strain in India by last April. Published : May 15, 2021 06:57 PM IST