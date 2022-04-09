COVID-19 vaccine: Covishield, Covaxin price cut to Rs 225 for private hospitals

Vaccine makers Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have reduced the price of coronavirus vaccines Covishield and Covaxin to Rs 225 per dose for private hospitals, the companies announced on Saturday.

“Announcing #CovaxinPricing . We welcome the decision to make available precautionary dose for all adults. In consultation with the Central Government, we have decided to revise the price of #COVAXIN from Rs 1200 to Rs 225 per dose, for #privatehospitals,” Bharat Biotech’s Suchitra Ella said in a tweet.

Adar Poonawalla, SEO of SII, tweeted, “We are pleased to announce that after discussion with the Central Government, SII has decided to revise the price of COVISHIELD vaccine for private hospitals from Rs.600 to Rs 225 per dose. We once again commend this decision from the Centre to open precautionary dose to all 18+.”