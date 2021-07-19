Covishield allowed, but different protocols to enter these European countries

Sixteen European countries have included Astra Zeneca's Covishield in the Green Pass. Now anyone who has been vaccinated with Covishield can travel to these countries. The Green Pass is European Union’s (EU) digital COVID-19 certificate programme.

The EU has created this to restore freedom of travel and effectively remove entry barriers that were put in place due to the pandemic. Though anyone who has been vaccinated with Covishield can travel, the entry guidelines are different for these countries.

Austria

Austria has recognized BioNTech/Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Sinopharm. But those vaccinated with Sinopharm are not allowed inside hotels and restaurants within Austria. Their rules state, from the 22nd day after the first dose, up to 90 days from the vaccination date, a person is considered vaccinated. The second dose will have a validity of 270 days. It applies to anyone who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier also.

Belgium

The government currently places people under seven-day quarantine if exposed to an infected person that can be extended to 10 days. This rule does not apply to anyone who has been fully vaccinated (two doses) and tested negative if exposed to an infected person.

Under their rules, a fully vaccinated person is considered only after 14 days of receiving both doses (say Covishield) or a single shot of vaccine that requires one dose only (example J&J).

Bulgaria

Travellers should show either one of these three proofs to enter Bulgaria:

A vaccination certificate of the 2nd dose with all details matching their identification document, dates when the two doses were administered, vaccine name, batch number, name of the manufacturer and the details of the vaccine certificate issuing authority and the country.

If not available, then one has to share a negative result from a PCR test performed within 72 hours of entry into the country or a negative antigen test performed within 48 hours of entry into the country. If this is not possible, a proof of a positive result from a PCR or antigen test for immunity to COVID-19 not more than six months before the date they enter Bulgaria.

Finland

A week back, Finland opened up for anyone who has recovered from the COVID-19, fully vaccinated, aged 15 years and above who arrive from the EU and Schengen Area countries. Anyone who has only got one dose should take a test within 72 hours after arriving in the country. Any traveller who has not got even one dose should undergo a test before departure or after arrival in Finland.

Following this move, Finnair, the Finnish airline, no longer requires the EU Covid-19 Vaccination Passports before boarding flights to the country.

France

France has per a circular dated July 17 is allowing fully vaccinated travellers.

Germany

Germany insists all travellers from COVID-19 countries like India register on www.einreiseanmeldung.de before entering Germany. Travellers are to provide the airline with a negative test result, a vaccination certificate or a recovery certificate. This is applicable for anyone who is transiting via a German airport.

Greece

Greece has eased the restrictions stating anyone holding a final vaccination certificate can enter (14 days after the final dose). A negative PCR test proof is not required if the traveller had tested positive in between 30 to 180 days.

Travellers to enter should carry a negative PCR certificate taken no longer than 72 hours before arrival or a negative antigen (rapid) certificate taken less than 48 hours before arrival. This is mandatory for all tourists irrespective of which country they arrive from.

Hungary

Any traveller who has received one dose within a year of vaccination can enter as long as the vaccine is approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), or WHO or allowed in Hungary or having proof of test not older than 72 hours.

Iceland

To enter Iceland, one can be exempted from border testing and quarantine requirements, if they are fully vaccinated with a WHO/EMA, approved vaccine. One can enter 14 days after the final dose certification is obtained.

Ireland

Ireland has updated their travel rules with immediate effect. Passengers before arriving are to complete a Public Health Passenger Locator Form and paper versions are no longer accepted.

Latvia

All persons travelling to Latvia must fill out an electronic form on the Covidpass.lv website not earlier than 48 hours before entering Latvia and must also present either an EU COVID-19 Certificate or any approved certificate from their list. Passengers unable to produce a valid certificate will be denied boarding.

The Netherlands

Any traveller who is fully vaccinated from a non-EU/Schengen Area country are allowed to enter unless they are travelling from a very high-risk area.

Slovenia

One can enter Slovenia if they present: A negative PCR test not older than 72 hours, a negative RAT (antigen) test result not older than 48 hours or a certificate of recovery older than 10 days up to 180 days or a Medical certificate of recovery or a vaccination certification (final dose). If anyone is vaccinated with Covishield, it is mandatory for the traveller to enter Slovenia after 21 days since the first dose.

Spain

Anyone from India will be placed on a 10-day quarantine upon arrival. Anyone from the safe countries that Spain recognizes but are Non-EU members allowed to enter. Every traveller must fill in a health control form in electronic form.

Sweden

A person vaccinated with at least one dose can enter Sweden after 21 days or who have had the virus in the last 180 days need not get tested on arrival.

Switzerland

Any traveller who has been fully vaccinated or has recovered is allowed to enter Switzerland without the need for a negative test or quarantine. Anyone who has not fulfilled the criteria must present a negative PCR test or rapid antigen test and go into quarantine on entry.