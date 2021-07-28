Covishield 93% effective, recorded 7 deaths among fully vaccinated, says armed forces medical services

A study conducted by the armed forces medical services highlights that Covishield vaccine reduces fresh COVID infections by 93 percent, and deaths by 98 percent. The study has been peer-reviewed by the Medical Journal Armed Forces India.

The defence ministry said that the study group comprised close to 16 lakh healthcare and frontline workers from the Indian armed forces. Most of them were healthy males with few co-morbidities. The mean age of the group was nearly 28 years. Nearly 82 percent of them had received both doses. The study did not include the elderly.

CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke to Surgeon Vice Admiral Rajat Datta, the Director-General of Armed Forces Medical Services.

Datta said, “The vaccination program for us began on January 16 and we were given only Covishield vaccine and that is what we have studied in this entire process. By May 31, approximately 16 lakh people received the vaccine, which included uniform personnel, workers, and everyone.”

“During the second wave, as we armed forces moved to partial vaccinated, to fully vaccinated stage we realised that we had a huge database and which was very tightly controlled and the result is, therefore, us to see as to how the vaccine has been very effective in controlling breakthrough infections and most importantly preventing deaths.”

Data of the study on vaccine effectiveness, he said, “This data is actually real-time hospital data as we proceed with the vaccination and as the people started coming in we realised that against infection the vaccine is effective in 93 percent of the cases. In the group which was fully vaccinated we had only 7 deaths which converted into 98 percent mortality benefit.”

“So it is a huge result, every important result for us to take home the message that vaccination will prevent infection, will prevent even transmission and will prevent deaths.”

