COVID-19 vaccines for children; here's when it is likely to be available

Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine got the nod from the US regulators for use on children in the age groups of 12-15 years on May 10.

Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is being used in multiple countries for teens as young as 16, and Canada recently became the first country to allow the use of the shot for 12-years old and above.

The move is welcomed by many as children remained as a large gap in different age groups in public immunity. Several studies have shown that though children do not suffer from severe symptoms of COVID-19 usually they are still able to catch it and spread it to others, often more efficiently.

However, as the US, Canada and other nations are starting to vaccinate their teenage population, the progress of vaccination for children in India is much slower.

There are currently only two COVID-19 vaccines available for use in India; Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield produced by Serum Institute of India and ICMR developed Covaxin produced by Bharat Biotech.

Of these two, Bharat Biotech recently sought the approval of the Drug Controller General of India to start Phase 3 trials of its vaccine for the 2-18 age group, since in previous phase 3 trials only adults were enrolled.

The trials are expected to run shorter than the original phase 3 trials as the only appropriate dosage needs to be determined per age group but even then, it may be months before Covaxin is available for children. The trials are expected to be much smaller and will be measuring efficacy through immune markers.

AstraZeneca has also been doing vaccine trials on children in the age groups of 6-17. However, no data is available yet. The trial will be starting in the UK.

The clinical trials for Moderna's mRNA vaccine for children under the age of 12 is in progress. While Moderna's vaccine is not yet available in India, the company has disclaimed all patent rights to its vaccine for the duration of the pandemic.

Johnson and Johnson meanwhile have plans to start the trials not only for children but even for newborns.

Similarly, trials for China's Sinovac vaccine for all children between 3-17 years is going on.

Coronavirus vaccination of children is an important part of the global strategy to beat the Coronavirus pandemic for once and all.

Dr Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Director, told NDTV in an interview, "If we really need to control the pandemic and have children back to school and be comfortable with that, we will have to look for vaccines which are for children. And I am aware that both the vaccine candidates which are being used in India are conducting studies to look at safety and dose as far as children are concerned."

Other vaccines too, might soon be available in India as Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer are both in talks with the government regarding their vaccines.

The vaccination of children might be an important step in order to dampen the severity of the almost inevitable third wave of COVID-19 that is expected to disproportionately target children due to their lack of immunisation.