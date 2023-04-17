Woman warns of hearing loss as COVID-19 symptom | How common is it

The woman, who complained of hearing loss following COVID-19 infection, said previous studies have linked sensorineural hearing loss "with COVID-19, as well as a potential side effect of COVID vaccination, but the evidence is still limited".

A nursing lecturer at the University of South Australia reported sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL) five weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. She was fully vaccinated. The findings were published in the latest edition of the British Medical Journal (BMJ) Case Reports.

Under one of its 'learning points', the study in the BMJ journal said: "Sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL) might be a symptom of COVID-19 infection and could also present weeks after full recovery even among patients who only experienced mild illness."

The COVID-19 case

A press release by the University of South Australia said Kim Gibson, a registered nurse with a clinical background in neonatal intensive care, developed acute hearing loss in one ear, along with vertigo and tinnitus weeks after experiencing a mild COVID-19 infection in 2022.

An otolaryngologist then confirmed it as a sensorineural hearing loss — a "little-known and poorly understood" side effect of COVID-19.

Did Gibson's hearing improve?

A doctor prescribed her a course of oral prednisolone and betahistine, following which Gibson’s hearing "slowly improved". However, she continues to experience intermittent tinnitus, a press release said.

Gibson used this COVID-19 experience to inform research into a little-known side effect of the virus. "The evidence around the short and long-term impacts of COVID-19 and vaccines is still emerging and the aim of this paper is to highlight the lesser-known side effects," Gibson was quoted as saying. She added, "We believe that clinicians should include sudden hearing loss as a potential side effect of COVID-19 when talking to patients."

Explaining the impact of the symptom, she informed that in her case, hearing loss and associated symptoms were "closely related with anxiety and depression".

More evidence required

"Hearing loss and tinnitus are symptoms that have been seen in patients with both COVID-19 and influenza virus but have not been highlighted," a BMJ report said.

Gibson said previous studies have linked sensorineural hearing loss "with COVID-19, as well as a potential side effect of COVID vaccination, but the evidence is still limited".

Meanwhile, a study published in the National Library of Medicine — National Institutes of Health in 2022 said, "It is likely that SNHL (sensorineural hearing loss) could be included among the manifestations of the so-called 'long COVID' syndrome."

It, however, noted that "further studies are necessary, particularly to evaluate the possible etiopathogenetic features between SARS-CoV-2 and SSNHL." It mentioned that available reports are limited and often anecdotal.

Another study said: "COVID-19 can cause hearing loss, tinnitus, and dizziness" but these findings "should be interpreted with caution given insufficient evidence and heterogeneity among studies".

Some studies also analysed sudden hearing loss following vaccination against COVID-19. A study revealed: "In this cohort study of 5.5 million Finnish residents, the data suggested no increased risk for SSNHL following any COVID-19 vaccination".