COVID-19: Ensure availability of medical oxygen, backup stocks and ventilators, health ministry tells states

As India remains on alert over the spike in COVID-19 cases in other countries, the Union Health Ministry has directed all states to maintain an adequate supply of oxygen and life support equipment. In a letter dated December 24, the ministry said all the concerned departments must ensure that "PSA plants are kept fully functional and regular mock drills are being conducted to check them".

Moreover, "the availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in the health facilities and uninterrupted supply chain for their refilling should be ensured," the letter read. The Centre also asked the departments to maintain an "adequate inventory of oxygen cylinders along with backup stocks and robust refilling system".

Other directions issued by Centre to states are:

> Availability of functional Life Support Equipment such as Ventilators, BipAp and SpO2 systems along with their consumables is there.

> Oxygen control rooms should be reinvigorated at States/UTs level for prompt resolutions of oxygen-related issues and challenges.

> On-boarding of all healthcare facilities utilizing oxygen to ODAS platform for daily oxygen demand and consumption be monitored for implementation

The letter by the Centre, asking states to ensure the availability of oxygen and Life Support Equipment, highlights the importance of "operationalisation and maintenance of these medical infrastructure" in case the country faces "any challenges arising in future".

India has been proactively taking measures, keeping in view the deadly situation it saw during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, when there were reports of shortage of oxygen cylinder, overwhelmed health facilities and crematoriums.