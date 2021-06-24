Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • healthcare>
    • COVID-19 LIVE: Prepared to face 3rd wave of coronavirus, says BMC

    COVID-19 LIVE: Prepared to face 3rd wave of coronavirus, says BMC

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    COVID-19 LIVE News Updates: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said it is prepared to face a possible third wave of the coronavirus infection in the metropolis and has put in place required medical facilities to deal with a surge in cases. In a release issued after additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani's two- day long review of preparedness (on June 22 and 23) for a fresh wave, the BMC said beds at various hospitals, Jumbo Covid Centres, and Covid Care Centres are ready for the treatment of patients.Stay tuned for live updates

    COVID-19 LIVE: Prepared to face 3rd wave of coronavirus, says BMC

    • Prepared to face 3rd wave of COVID-19: BMC
      The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said it is prepared to face a possible third wave of the coronavirus infection in the metropolis and has put in place required medical facilities to deal with a surge in cases.

      • Whats app
      • Telegram

    • India COVID-19 vaccination drive crosses 30 cr doses so far; over 7 cr in 18-44 age group

      Good morning readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country and the ongoing inoculation drive against the deadly virus. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on the latest developments and updates as India fights against COVID-19. For starters, India's vaccination drive has crossed the landmark of 30 crore on the 159 day of the campaign. Not just that the third day of the new phase of the COVID-19 vaccination programme saw more than 58.34 lakh vaccine doses administered on Wednesday till 7 pm. Within the 18-44 age group, the cumulative vaccination has crossed the 7 crore mark.

      • Whats app
      • Telegram
    (Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Next Article

    Hong Kong bans passenger flights from Indonesia over COVID-19 fears

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.27000.00000.00
    Euro-Rupee88.48800.07600.09
    Pound-Rupee103.58000.08800.09
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6689-0.0002-0.03
    View More