COVID-19 LIVE: Prepared to face 3rd wave of coronavirus, says BMC

COVID-19 LIVE News Updates: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said it is prepared to face a possible third wave of the coronavirus infection in the metropolis and has put in place required medical facilities to deal with a surge in cases. In a release issued after additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani's two- day long review of preparedness (on June 22 and 23) for a fresh wave, the BMC said beds at various hospitals, Jumbo Covid Centres, and Covid Care Centres are ready for the treatment of patients.Stay tuned for live updates
India COVID-19 vaccination drive crosses 30 cr doses so far; over 7 cr in 18-44 age group
Good morning readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country and the ongoing inoculation drive against the deadly virus. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on the latest developments and updates as India fights against COVID-19. For starters, India's vaccination drive has crossed the landmark of 30 crore on the 159 day of the campaign. Not just that the third day of the new phase of the COVID-19 vaccination programme saw more than 58.34 lakh vaccine doses administered on Wednesday till 7 pm. Within the 18-44 age group, the cumulative vaccination has crossed the 7 crore mark.
