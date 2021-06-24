COVID-19 LIVE: Prepared to face 3rd wave of coronavirus, says BMC

India COVID-19 vaccination drive crosses 30 cr doses so far; over 7 cr in 18-44 age group

For starters, India's vaccination drive has crossed the landmark of 30 crore on the 159 day of the campaign. Not just that the third day of the new phase of the COVID-19 vaccination programme saw more than 58.34 lakh vaccine doses administered on Wednesday till 7 pm. Within the 18-44 age group, the cumulative vaccination has crossed the 7 crore mark.