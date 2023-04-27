COVID-19 in India: Over 140 students infected in Jharkhand girls' school

According to an official statement, 148 students from four Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) schools in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Union Health Ministry reported 9,355 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, with a decrease in active cases to 57,410. However, the death toll has risen to 5,31,424, with 26 new deaths, including six fatalities reconciled by Kerala, according to the updated data at 8 am.

India's daily positivity rate has been recorded at 4.08 percent, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 5.36 percent. The total tally of COVID-19 cases stands at 44.9 million.

The active cases now comprise 0.13 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.69 percent, as per the ministry's website. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,43,35,977.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 percent. India has administered 2.2 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Maharashtra, in the meantime, has reported 784 new cases and one death on April 26. Out of those, 185 new cases but zero deaths were reported in Mumbai. The active caseload in the western state stands at 5,233.

Delhi, on Wednesday, reported seven deaths — the highest so far — and 1,040 fresh coronavirus cases. The positivity rate in the national capital is at 21.16 percent and the active caseload stands at 4,708.

This news comes as India faces a surge in cases and deaths, with the government taking several measures to curb the spread of the virus, including booster and vaccine drives.

Jharkhand: Over 140 students test positive in four girls' residential schools

After 69 students tested positive on Monday, all KGBV schools in the district were directed to carry out COVID-19 testing. Three other KGBV schools in Dumaria, Potka, and Jamshedpur blocks of the district had 79 more students test positive for the virus.

The students were isolated and the school premises were sanitized as per coronavirus protocol.

The deputy commissioner has also ordered health officials to conduct COVID-19 tests in public places like railway stations, bus stands, schools and colleges to contain the spread of the virus.

Mexican President briefly blacked out due to COVID-19 complications

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador revealed in a video message that he had briefly blacked out during a meeting in Yucatan state last Sunday due to complications with a COVID-19 infection. Despite rumours about his health, he clarified that his heart and brain were not affected.

Lopez Obrador said he was treated on the spot by doctors and refused to be taken to a hospital nearby. The president, who has not resumed official duties, is doing well and keeping busy writing speeches ahead of upcoming events.

Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez said the President may return as soon as this week.

With agency inputs.