COVID-19 Highlights | Gautam Buddh Nagar reports nine new COVID-19 cases, total active cases reaches to 133

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 3, 2023 10:13 PM IST (Updated)
COVID-19 Highlights: India reported 3,641 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the active caseload to 20,219, as of Ministry of Health data from Monday morning. Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra's Nashik have recorded a significant spike in fresh coronavirus cases. Nationwide COVID-19 mock drills will take place from April 10-11, per instructions by the Modi government. Follow here for live COVID-19 updates:

Apr 3, 2023 10:13 PM

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Gautam Buddh Nagar District reported nine new people positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the number of active cases in the district to 133. Eight of them are admitted to hospitals.

Apr 3, 2023 10:04 PM

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma reviewed Covid-19 situation and directed officials to ensure adequate arrangements for oxygen and hospital beds to meet any eventuality.

During the review at the auditorium of the Integrated Control Centre at HCL's facility in Sector 60, Verma directed the administration officials to strengthen mutual coordination in order to prevent the spread of infection, officials said in a statement to PTI.

Apr 3, 2023 9:52 PM

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | People need to remain vigilant against new COVID-19 strain, says government Official

The new COVID-19 variant poses less risk and is unlikely to result in increase in hospitalisations but people need to remain vigilant, according to a top Union Health Ministry official.

"New strains keep coming after mutation..this is a new variant which has come..this would not lead to increase in hospitalisations so there is low risk associated with it," PTI quoted a top official.

Apr 3, 2023 9:42 PM

COVID-19 UPDATES | Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: 

Positive cases : 81,45,590; fresh cases: 258; death toll 1,48,445; recoveries 79,93,613 ; active cases 3,532; total tests: 8,66,46,434.

Apr 3, 2023 9:25 PM

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Mumbai city has reported 75 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally of infections to 11,56,606 and 19,747 deaths.

Apr 3, 2023 9:09 PM

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Maharashtra now has 3,532 active cases, of which Mumbai district accounts for the highest 1,079 infections, followed by 761 in Pune and 630 in Thane, as per state department.

Apr 3, 2023 8:53 PM

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Maharashtra on Monday reported 248 new cases of Covid-19, an official from the state health department said to PTI. The daily count of infections has dropped by 50 percent, as the state recorded 562 cases on Sunday.

Apr 3, 2023 8:35 PM

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Jugal Kishore, head of the medicine department at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, said to PTI that Covid has now become "similar to influenza" where the virus undergoes changes every year and infects people.

Apr 3, 2023 8:22 PM

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Dr Richa Sareen, consultant of pulmonology at Fortis hospital in Delhi, said there is a need to exercise caution but without panicking.

"The rise in Covid cases is led by the new variant. But, XBB.1.16 is a variant of Omicron, and so there shouldn't be much to worry as, most of us have developed antibodies over time, especially after the last wave driven by Omicron," she said to PTI.

Apr 3, 2023 8:16 PM

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of the state-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi said, "This strain overcomes vaccination. It spreads faster but it produces mild illness. Only in some cases, it is severe, mostly in those who have comorbidities. Most of the patients are those who have had previous infections."

When asked if a peak can be expected, he said, "Any virus has a cycle of four to six weeks. It is a new variant so we can't say that a peak will come soon but it was the trend in previous waves that cases used to start declining after reaching the peak in four to six weeks." 

Apr 3, 2023 8:03 PM

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, epidemiologist and public health specialist said to PTI, "There is a clear dissociation between infection and disease. It means that people are testing positive but they do not have symptoms. There is increased testing for flu so there is targeted testing and hence an increase in cases."

"Since there is a surge, patients admitted (for other ailments) are being tested and they are turning out to be Covid positive." He said that since the variant XBB.1.6 has a "growth advantage", so there is an increase in cases.

Apr 3, 2023 7:55 PM

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | The current surge in COVID cases could be attributed to the spread of the XBB 1.16 variant in the country, a top Union Health Ministry official said to PTI.

Apr 3, 2023 7:42 PM

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | The daily positivity rate of Covid-19 cases in India is recorded at 6.12 percent while the weekly positivity stood at 2.45 percent.

Apr 3, 2023 7:32 PM

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | India's total tally of COVID-19 cases now stands nearly at 4.47 crore (4,47,26,246 to be precise). 

Apr 3, 2023 7:22 PM