COVID-19 UPDATES | India recorded a single-day jump of 3,641 fresh COVID-19 cases as the active caseload rose to 20,219, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The toll has risen to 5,30,892 with 11 deaths - three from Maharashtra and one each in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka and Rajasthan recorded in a 24-hour span. The toll also includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala.
COVID-19 UPDATES | Delhi records 429 new Covid cases, positivity rate rises to 16.09%
Delhi recorded 429 fresh Covid cases on Sunday with the positivity rate rising to 16.09 percent. This is highest in more than seven months. Also, one Covid-related death was reported in the city.
COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Madhya Pradesh surge: Hospitals ready for mock drills on April 10-11
Reacting to the news of the surge, Bhopal District Hospital's Superintendent Rakesh Shrivastava acknowledged that cases have increased but assured people that there is no need to panic.
"The administration is fully prepared and there is complete arrangement in the hospital," Shrivastava said.
COVID-19 LIVE UPDATE | Atmanirbhar Bharat mission answer to foreign vaccines: Mandaviya
Quoted in a news article, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission was India's answer to foreign vaccine makers who put forth unreasonable terms for supplying vaccines during the pandemic.
"Global vaccine makers considered Indian market — with a huge population — a golden opportunity to tap but on their own terms. There were conditions under which these vaccine companies could even attach or seize the country's assets. And if there were any adverse events due to the vaccine, the Government of India would be held responsible. It is just unimaginable what these unjust terms and conditions could have done to the country," Mandaviya wrote in the Gujarati weekly news magazine Chitralekha.
COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Kerala reconciles 4 deaths, total reaches 11 in past day
