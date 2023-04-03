English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homehealthcare NewsCOVID 19 LIVE Updates | India records 3,641 fresh cases in last 24 hours

COVID-19 LIVE Updates | India records 3,641 fresh cases in last 24 hours

COVID-19 LIVE Updates | India records 3,641 fresh cases in last 24 hours
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Apr 3, 2023 6:04 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES: India reported 3,641 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the active caseload to 20,219, as of Ministry of Health data from Monday morning. Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra's Nashik have recorded a significant spike in fresh coronavirus cases. Nationwide COVID-19 mock drills will take place from April 10-11, per instructions by the Modi government. Follow here for live COVID-19 updates:

Live Updates

COVID-19 UPDATES | Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission was the answer to foreign vaccine makers who put forth unreasonable terms for supplying vaccines to India during COVID-19 pandemic in 2019: Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare

Apr 3, 2023 6:11 PM

COVID-19 UPDATES | India recorded a single-day jump of 3,641 fresh COVID-19 cases as the active caseload rose to 20,219, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The toll has risen to 5,30,892 with 11 deaths - three from Maharashtra and one each in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka and Rajasthan recorded in a 24-hour span. The toll also includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala.

Apr 3, 2023 6:04 PM

COVID-19 UPDATES | COVID-19: India records 3,641 fresh cases, 11 deaths

Apr 3, 2023 6:00 PM

COVID-19 UPDATES | As per Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, 59,512 COVID-19 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Apr 3, 2023 5:26 PM

COVID-19 UPDATES | Six Hundred Eighty Six (686) vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, as per Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Apr 3, 2023 5:24 PM

COVID-19 UPDATES | Delhi records 429 new Covid cases, positivity rate rises to 16.09%

Delhi recorded 429 fresh Covid cases on Sunday with the positivity rate rising to 16.09 percent. This is highest in more than seven months. Also, one Covid-related death was reported in the city.

Apr 3, 2023 5:16 PM

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATE | 33 new cases in Nashik

Maharashtra's Nashik district recorded 33 new cases of coronavirus that raised its tally of infections to 4,82,721 on Monday, an official said.

Apr 3, 2023 4:51 PM

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Madhya Pradesh surge: Hospitals ready for mock drills on April 10-11

Reacting to the news of the surge, Bhopal District Hospital's Superintendent Rakesh Shrivastava acknowledged that cases have increased but assured people that there is no need to panic.

"The administration is fully prepared and there is complete arrangement in the hospital," Shrivastava said.

Apr 3, 2023 4:46 PM

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Cases surge in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh reported 35 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with nine fresh ones in the state capital of Bhopal.

Apr 3, 2023 4:34 PM

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATE | Atmanirbhar Bharat mission answer to foreign vaccines: Mandaviya

Quoted in a news article, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission was India's answer to foreign vaccine makers who put forth unreasonable terms for supplying vaccines during the pandemic.

"Global vaccine makers considered Indian market — with a huge population — a golden opportunity to tap but on their own terms. There were conditions under which these vaccine companies could even attach or seize the country's assets. And if there were any adverse events due to the vaccine, the Government of India would be held responsible. It is just unimaginable what these unjust terms and conditions could have done to the country," Mandaviya wrote in the Gujarati weekly news magazine Chitralekha.

Apr 3, 2023 4:12 PM

COVID-19 live news | India's active caseload stands at 20,219

Apr 3, 2023 4:03 PM

COVID-19 live updates | Weekly positivity rate at 2.45% while daily positivity rate reaches 6.12%

Apr 3, 2023 3:57 PM

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Health Ministry releases latest data

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.12 percent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 2.45 percent.

Apr 3, 2023 3:47 PM

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATE | Active cases stand at 0.05%

Apr 3, 2023 3:27 PM

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Kerala reconciles 4 deaths, total reaches 11 in past day

The death toll has risen to 5,30,892 with 11 deaths -- three from Maharashtra and one each in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka and Rajasthan -- recorded in a 24-hour span. The toll also includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, ministry data stated.

Apr 3, 2023 3:13 PM
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X