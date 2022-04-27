These 5 states are worst-affected due to COVID-19; Maharashtra not on list

India added 2,927 COVID-19 cases in a day, the highest daily tally in 45 days, pushing the total tally to 4,30,65,496. The active caseload rose to 16,279 as active cases increased by 643 in 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,23,654 with 32 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 percent, daily positivity rate at 0.58 percent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.59 percent, the government said. While 4,25,25,563 people have recuperated from the disease so far, the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 percent.

Here are the five states worst-affected by COVID-19 pandemic:

Delhi

Delhi reported 1,204 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 4.64 percent, according to data shared by the health department. This was the fifth consecutive day that the capital recorded over 1,000 fresh cases in a single day. The infection tally in the national capital stands at 18,77,091 and the death toll at 26,169, the bulletin stated.

Currently, 114 COVID-19 patients are admitted in Delhi hospitals, while 3,190 are recuperating in home isolation, it said. Of the 9,378 beds available for COVID-19 patients in various hospitals, only 130 (1.39 percent) are occupied, the data showed.

Haryana

Haryana recorded 517 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, according to data shared by the health department. The infection tally in the state stands at 9,90,279 and death toll at 10,618, the bulletin stated.

Kerala

Kerala added 255 coronavirus cases and 26 backlog deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data shared by the health department. The infection tally in the state rose to 65,39,977 and death toll to 68,916, the bulletin stated.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh reported 201 COVID-19 cases in a day, taking the tally to 20,73,303, a health official said. The state did not report any fatality in the last 24 hours and the death toll stood at 23,505.

Mizoram