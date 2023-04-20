homehealthcare NewsIndia records highest daily COVID 19 cases in 8 months

India records highest daily COVID-19 cases in 8 months

India records highest daily COVID-19 cases in 8 months
2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 20, 2023 10:29:51 AM IST (Published)

The Health Ministry also reported 40 new COVID-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 5,31,230.

India has recorded its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in eight months, with 12,591 new cases reported in a single day. According to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country's active caseload has now reached 65,286.

Recommended Articles

View All

Tata Motors is doubling down on its Electric Vehicle plans

Apr 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Monetary Policy Report April 2023 — financial experts' take on why RBI paused the rate hike

Apr 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

India needs 1,000 insurance firms, says Bajaj Allianz General Insurance's Tapan Singhel

Apr 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Meta layoffs begin — employees in technical roles, product-facing teams face job cuts

Apr 19, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


The Health Ministry also reported 40 new COVID-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 5,31,230. This includes 11 fatalities that were reconciled by the southern state of Kerala. The total number of coronavirus cases in India now stands at 44.8 million.
The daily positivity rate was reported to be 5.46 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was 5.32 percent. Active cases now comprise 0.15 percent of the total infections, and the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.67 percent.
ALSO READ | Woman warns of hearing loss as COVID-19 symptom | How common is it
The Health Ministry's website also reported that 4,42,61,476 people have recovered from COVID-19 in India, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 percent. In addition, the country has administered 2.2 billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.
The recent surge in COVID cases in India has led to concerns about a possible third wave of the pandemic. Several states have already imposed restrictions and lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus.
ALSO READ | People with long COVID smell loss have reduced brain activity, study finds
The Indian government has also ramped up its vaccination efforts in recent weeks to try to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.
With agency inputs.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

coronavirusCOVID-19

Next Article

US Supreme Court extends block on abortion pill curbs till Friday