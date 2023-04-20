India records highest daily COVID-19 cases in 8 months

The Health Ministry also reported 40 new COVID-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 5,31,230.

India has recorded its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in eight months, with 12,591 new cases reported in a single day. According to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country's active caseload has now reached 65,286.

The Health Ministry also reported 40 new COVID-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 5,31,230. This includes 11 fatalities that were reconciled by the southern state of Kerala. The total number of coronavirus cases in India now stands at 44.8 million.

The daily positivity rate was reported to be 5.46 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was 5.32 percent. Active cases now comprise 0.15 percent of the total infections, and the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.67 percent.

The Health Ministry's website also reported that 4,42,61,476 people have recovered from COVID-19 in India, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 percent. In addition, the country has administered 2.2 billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The recent surge in COVID cases in India has led to concerns about a possible third wave of the pandemic. Several states have already imposed restrictions and lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus.

The Indian government has also ramped up its vaccination efforts in recent weeks to try to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

