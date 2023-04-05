COVID-19 update: India records biggest single-day jump in 5 months, active cases rise to 23,091

The death toll in the country now stands at 5,30,916, with 15 new deaths reported on Wednesday.

India has recorded the biggest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases in 163 days, with 4,435 new infections reported on Wednesday, according to data from the Union health ministry. The number of active cases has risen to 23,091, with a total of 44.7 million (4,47,33,719) cases reported in the country to date.

The last time India reported a higher number of daily COVID-19 cases was on September 25, 2022, when 4,777 cases were recorded. The death toll in the country now stands at 5,30,916, with 15 new deaths reported on Wednesday.

Of the new fatalities, four were reported from Maharashtra, while one each was reported from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Puducherry and Rajasthan. Four deaths in Kerala were also reconciled.

Despite the rise in cases, active cases now account for just 0.05 percent of the total infections, with the national COVID-19 recovery rate recorded at 98.76 percent, according to the health ministry website. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.38 percent, with a weekly positivity rate of 2.79 percent.

The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in India has surged to 4,41,79,712, with a case fatality rate of 1.19 percent. The country has administered a total of 2.21 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, according to data from the ministry's website.

The government has instructed states and hospitals across India to conduct COIVD-19 mock drills on April 10-11.

Haryana records 193 new COVID-19 cases, one fatality

In the midst of a surge in COVID-19 cases in some parts of Haryana, the state reported 193 new infections and one coronavirus -related death on Tuesday, according to the state health department's bulletin. Gurugram reported the highest number of fresh infections with 98, followed by Faridabad with 42 and Panchkula with 25. The death was reported from Yamunanagar district, which saw nine fresh cases of the viral infection, as per the bulletin.

On Monday, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij announced that masks would be mandatory across the state, particularly in crowded areas where gatherings are expected to exceed 100 people. It is also mandatory for all health workers in the state to wear masks, and COVID-19 tests are required for patients arriving at hospitals with symptoms of cough and cold.

On Sunday, Haryana reported 203 infections, with Gurugram accounting for 99 and Faridabad 30, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 724. As of Tuesday, the number of active cases in Haryana had risen further to 840.

Delhi records highest single-day COVID-19 rise since August 2022

On Monday, Delhi reported 521 fresh COVID-19 cases, marking the highest single-day rise since August 27, 2022, along with one fatality, according to data released by the city health department.

The positivity rate stood at 15.64 per cent, and the city's infection tally has increased to 20,11,555. The bulletin stated that the primary cause of the death was not COVID-19, and its finding was incidental. Delhi's COVID-19 death toll now stood at 26,533, with the number of active cases currently standing at 1,710.

Amid a gradual increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, medical experts have suggested the new XBB.1.16 variant of the virus could be driving the surge. However, they maintain that there is no need to panic and people should follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and get booster shots of the vaccines.

Could it be another wave?

While it may be too early to call the recent spike in COVID-19 cases another "wave," several districts across India are seeing high positivity rates. Here's a look:

With agency inputs.