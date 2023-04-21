India reports 11,692 new COVID-19 cases; active cases rise to 66,170

The death toll has risen to 5,31,258, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala.
India on Friday reported 11,692 new COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. The country's total case count has now reached 44.8 million (4,48,69,684), with active cases increasing to 66,170.
The national COVID-19 recovery rate remains high at 98.67 percent, with 4,42,72,256 people having recovered from the disease.
Meanwhile, the case fatality rate stands at 1.18 percent.
ALSO READ | Rajnath Singh tests positive for COVID-19
According to the Health Ministry's website, over 2.2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in India so far as part of the nationwide vaccination drive.
Haryana reports over 1,000 fresh cases, three deaths
Haryana's state health department has reported 1,059 new COVID-19 infections and three deaths, according to its bulletin.
Nearly half of the new cases were recorded in Gurugram district, which reported 513 cases. Faridabad and Panchkula districts reported 108 and 87 cases, respectively. Karnal and Ambala districts reported 52 cases each.
ALSO READ | COVID-19 hampered childhood vaccination rollout, may lead to increase in preventable diseases: UNICEF
The number of active cases in Haryana now stands at 5,099, and the state has seen a surge in new infections in the past two weeks.
Delhi records 1,603 new COVID-19 cases with 26.75% positivity rate
Delhi reported 1,603 new COVID-19 cases and three fatalities on Thursday, according to the health department. The positivity rate stands at 26.75 percent, a decrease from the previous day.
The city has witnessed a surge in cases over the past two weeks, with medical experts attributing the spike to the Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16.
The number of active cases currently stands at 6,120, with 4,131 patients in home isolation.
However, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has reassured that XBB.1.16 is not causing severe infections among children and urged people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and get their booster shots.
Mumbai reports over 200 cases for third consecutive day
Mumbai on Thursday reported over 200 COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day with 207 new infections and one death. The total cases in the city have reached 11,61,343, with 19,756 fatalities.
The recovery count of the city grew to 11,40,063, with the active COVID-19 count at 1,524. The city's recovery rate stands at 98.2 percent, and the overall growth rate of positive cases between April 13 and 19 was 0.0180 percent.
The city's COVID-19 case doubling rate is 3,732 days, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.
With agency inputs.
