India has detected the presence of all Omicron sub-variants of COVID-19 in the community after testing more than 300 samples since late December, the health ministry said in a statement on Monday. "No mortality or rise in transmission were reported in the areas where these variants were detected," the ministry said.

India COVID-19 numbers on Jan 10

India recorded 121 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing total number of infections in the country to 4.46 crore (4,46,80,215). The number of active cases came down to 2,319, according to Union health ministry data released on Tuesday. The death toll increased to 5,30,722 with one death reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.07 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.11 per cent.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website. A decrease of 52 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,47,174. The case fatality rate stood at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.14 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

.'Covovax to get approval as booster in 10-15 days'

Serum Institute of India's Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla has said their Covovax vaccine will get approval as a booster against COVID-19 in the next 10 to 15 days.

"Covovax will be approved as a booster in the next 10-15 days. It is actually the best booster because it works very well against Omicron, more than Covishield," Poonawalla told reporters on the sidelines of an event at the Bharti Vidyapeeth University on Sunday.

Appealing to students who wished to pursue education abroad, Poonawalla said there was no place like India to fulfil dreams due to the presence of institutions like Bharti Vidyapeeth and others.

"Even if you have to go abroad, come back as soon as possible," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)