New COVID-19 cases in India at five-month high; Delhi, Maharashtra report spike

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Indian Council of Medical Research have announced nationwide COVID-19 mock drills in India on April 10 and 11.

Reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases, Delhi breached the 200 mark for the first time on Tuesday since September 2021. In Maharashtra, the worst affected state in India, cases doubled overnight since Monday. This comes as India records a single-day jump of 2,151 cases — the highest in five months.

In Delhi, active COVID-19 cases stood at 671 as of Wednesday morning and Maharashtra reported 2,343. Cases are high in some other populous states as well such as Kerala (2,877), Gujarat (1,976) and Karnataka (806). India, overall, currently has 11,903 active cases.

Daily cases in India at a 5-month high

The last time India recorded more than 2,000 cases in a single day was on October 28, 2022, when 2,208 cases were reported. The country's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 5,30,848, with seven new fatalities reported.

As of 8 am, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.51 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 1.53 percent. India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has now reached 44.7 million.

The active cases now account for 0.03 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 percent, according to the ministry's website. The number of people who have recovered from the disease has surged to 4,41,66,925, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Delhi cases breach the 200 mark

The Delhi health department reported 214 new cases, with a positivity rate of 11.82 percent on Tuesday. On Monday, it reported 115 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 7.45 percent on Monday.

The city had seen a decline in cases over the last few months, dropping to zero on January 16. However, the number of fresh cases has increased in the past few days amid a sharp rise in the H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

The health department has reported that 46 of the 7,985 beds are occupied in the dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in the city, while 410 patients are in home isolation. The number of active cases of the infection in the national capital currently stands at 538, and the COVID-19 tally has increased to 20,09,061, while the death toll stands at 26,524.

Maharashtra

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 450 new cases and three deaths on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections to 81,42,509. With the addition of the latest casualties, the toll has reached 1,48,438, while the count of recoveries rose to 79,91,728 after 316 patients recovered in the 24 hours. The daily count of infections had doubled since Monday when the state reported 205 cases.

The recovery rate in Maharashtra is at 98.15 percent, and the case fatality rate was 1.82 percent. Mumbai reported 135 new cases, taking its tally to 11,55,662, including 19,747 deaths. The state currently has 2,343 active cases, of which 663 are from the Mumbai district, followed by 605 cases in Pune and 429 in the Thane district.

The state's excise minister Shambhuraj Desai and Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

What's driving the surge?

According to experts, the new XBB.1.16 variant of the virus could be driving the surge, but they maintain that there is no need to panic. They have urged people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and get booster shots of the vaccines.

Experts also suggest that this rise in cases could be due to more people getting themselves tested for COVID-19 as a precaution when they actually get infected with the influenza virus and develop fever and related symptoms.

"Mask must be part of our culture. The reason behind the spike in cases is that we're being careless," Dr NK Gupta from Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital told ANI.

With agency inputs.