COVID-19 mock drills to be held in India on April 10-11: Health Ministry, ICMR

Some states have seen a decline in COVID-19 testing, and the current testing levels are insufficient compared to WHO standards.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare along with the Indian Council of Medical Research have issued a joint advisory on COVID-19, announcing nationwide mock drills on April 10 and 11. The exact details of the drills will be communicated with states on Monday, the letter read.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Biggest casualty of ending LTCG regime is not debt funds but the debt market
Mar 25, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
US Fed rate hike — willing to hit but afraid to wound
Mar 25, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Withering Weather: Experts see erratic rains to spell higher food prices and tougher inflation ahead
Mar 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Decoding Finance Bill proposals for debt funds: What remains and what changes
Mar 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The mock drills are being planned to take stock of hospital preparedness including drugs, beds, ICU beds, medical equipment, medical oxygen, capacity building of human resources on existing guidelines as well as vaccination coverage.
Signed by Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and ICMR Director General Rajiv Bahl, the letter urges all states and Union Territories to maintain optimum testing for COVID-19, equitably distributed across the states. Some states have seen a decline in COVID-19 testing, and the current testing levels are insufficient compared to WHO standards.
ALSO READ | ICMR warns against irrational use of antibiotics, steroids for COVID-19 treatment — Check list here
In a communication continuing from earlier letters on public health response to COVID-19 and seasonal circulation of pan-respiratory pathogens, the Union Health Ministry highlighted a gradual but sustained increase in COVID-19 cases in India since mid-February.
While most of the active cases are reported in a few states, including Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, hospitalization and death rates remain low due to significant vaccination coverage.
ALSO READ | From plane to truck, car, boat & finally on foot, how Covid-19 vaccine reached remotest parts of India
However, with the current rise in cases, the ministry urged states to keep a close watch on the etiologies of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) cases.
The ministry emphasized the importance of preventing COVID-19 and influenza through simple public health measures such as avoiding overcrowded settings, wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene and avoiding spitting in public places.
The letter also reminded all states and UTs to disseminate the guidelines for managing co-infection of COVID-19 with other seasonal epidemic-prone diseases and to monitor ILI and SARI cases closely.
To limit the transmission of these diseases, the government bodies urged the public to raise awareness regarding respiratory and hand hygiene and to limit personal contact if suffering from respiratory diseases.
First Published: Mar 25, 2023 4:00 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!