COVID-19 mock drills to be held in India on April 10-11: Health Ministry, ICMR

Some states have seen a decline in COVID-19 testing, and the current testing levels are insufficient compared to WHO standards.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare along with the Indian Council of Medical Research have issued a joint advisory on COVID-19, announcing nationwide mock drills on April 10 and 11. The exact details of the drills will be communicated with states on Monday, the letter read.

The mock drills are being planned to take stock of hospital preparedness including drugs, beds, ICU beds, medical equipment, medical oxygen, capacity building of human resources on existing guidelines as well as vaccination coverage.

Signed by Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and ICMR Director General Rajiv Bahl, the letter urges all states and Union Territories to maintain optimum testing for COVID-19, equitably distributed across the states. Some states have seen a decline in COVID-19 testing, and the current testing levels are insufficient compared to WHO standards.

In a communication continuing from earlier letters on public health response to COVID-19 and seasonal circulation of pan-respiratory pathogens, the Union Health Ministry highlighted a gradual but sustained increase in COVID-19 cases in India since mid-February.

While most of the active cases are reported in a few states, including Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, hospitalization and death rates remain low due to significant vaccination coverage.

However, with the current rise in cases, the ministry urged states to keep a close watch on the etiologies of influenza -like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) cases.

The ministry emphasized the importance of preventing COVID-19 and influenza through simple public health measures such as avoiding overcrowded settings, wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene and avoiding spitting in public places.

The letter also reminded all states and UTs to disseminate the guidelines for managing co-infection of COVID-19 with other seasonal epidemic-prone diseases and to monitor ILI and SARI cases closely.

To limit the transmission of these diseases, the government bodies urged the public to raise awareness regarding respiratory and hand hygiene and to limit personal contact if suffering from respiratory diseases.