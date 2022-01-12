Covaxin booster can neutralize Omicron and Delta variants of COVID-19: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said its booster dose of Covaxin has generated neutralizing antibody responses against both Omicron and Delta variants of COVID-19.

A study conducted at Emory University demonstrated that subjects who received a booster dose of Covaxin (BBV152) six months after getting a primary two-dose series have witnessed neutralising of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron and Delta variants, the vaccine major said in a statement.

Last week, Bharat Biotech had said that Covaxin is safe for booster dosage against COVID-19. The company also said that no paracetamol or painkiller is recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin,

The company noted that Covaxin is formulated uniquely such that the same dosage can be administered to adults and children alike.