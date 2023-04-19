India records 10,542 new COVID-19 cases, report claims hospitals running at full capacity

Amid the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases, hospitals in major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Gurugram have reported a significant influx of patients.

Daily COVID-19 cases in India have again spiked to 10,542 in the past 24 hours after dipping down to 7,000 yesterday. The active caseload in the nation now stands at 62, 562.

The death toll rose to 5,31,190, including 38 deaths, with 11 deaths reconciled by Kerala, as per the 8 am update.

The daily positivity rate was 4.39 percent, and the weekly positivity rate was 5.1 percent. The national COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.67 percent, with 4,42,50,649 recoveries. The case fatality rate was 1.18 percent.

As a part of the total 2.2 billion vaccine doses administered in India so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, 487 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Amid the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases, hospitals in major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Gurugram have reported a significant influx of patients.

According to a Mint report, medical professionals are confirming that COVID-19 wards are running at full capacity, contrary to the government's claims.

Doctors are also noticing "unusual" symptoms in some cases such as eye redness and itching, which were not previously associated with the coronavirus and its earlier variants.

"Our COVID-19 wards are running at full capacity. In the last month, we've admitted over 40 patients, including children and adults diagnosed with COVID-19 infection. Among them, three exhibited conjunctivitis symptoms, which we haven't seen in past surges," said Dr Dhiren Gupta, senior consultant for COVID-19 patient management at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.

Dr Gupta also told Mint that in the last 10 days, the hospital's admissions have been primarily for COVID-19 patients.

A top government epidemiologist told Mint that since infection is present in the community, hospitalisations will increase but the nature of the infection remains mild.

Delhi records 1,537 new cases, positivity rate at 26.54%

According to the city government's health department, Delhi reported 1,537 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 26.54 percent. This brings the total number of cases in Delhi to 20,25,781.

The city also reported five new deaths, raising the death toll to 26,572. Two of the deaths were caused primarily by COVID-19 , according to the health department.

ALSO READ | XBB1.16 variant behind sudden Covid case surge in India

On Monday, Delhi recorded 1,017 new cases with a positivity rate of 32.25 percent, the highest in more than 15 months. The city last recorded a COVID-19 positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, 2022.

The health department said that the new cases emerged from 5,791 tests conducted to detect the infection the previous day.

No deaths in Mumbai, but daily cases reach 220

Mumbai reported 220 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, crossing the 200-mark after a gap of two days, taking the overall tally to 11,60,902, according to a bulletin by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The city did not report any new deaths linked to the infection, and the death toll remained unchanged at 19,754.

Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate stands at 98.2 percent, with the number of recoveries rising to 11,39,471 after 242 patients recuperated from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours.

The metropolis currently has an active caseload of 1,677. The growth rate of cases between April 11 and 17 was 0.0194 percent, and the case doubling rate was 3,486 days, the bulletin said.

After a gap of two days, Mumbai reported more than 200 fresh infections. On Monday, the city registered 131 cases, while the daily tally was 181 on Sunday.

With agency inputs.