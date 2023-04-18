Daily COVID-19 cases in India slip down to 7,633

The death toll has increased to 5,31,152, with 11 additional deaths recorded.

Daily COVID-19 cases in India have dropped to 7,633 in the past 24 hours compared to Monday's 9,111 cases and 10,093 reported on Sunday. The active caseload now stands at 61,233, according to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,152, with 11 additional deaths recorded.

The data shows that four deaths were reported from Delhi, while one each was reported from Haryana, Karnataka and Punjab. Meanwhile, Kerala accounted for four fatalities.

India's COVID-19 case tally has reached 44.7 million (4,48,34,859). Active cases now comprise 0.14 percent of the total infections, and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.68 percent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease has surged to 4,42,42,474, and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 percent.

The Ministry's website reports that 2.20 billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country so far, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Punjab records 148 new cases, one death

Punjab recorded 148 new cases of COVID-19 and one death on Monday, according to a medical bulletin. The bulletin reported that the fresh cases included 43 from Mohali, 24 from Ludhiana, 19 from Patiala, 16 from Fatehgarh Sahib, and eight each from Amritsar and Mansa.

The latest death was reported from Ludhiana, and the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 1,574. The positivity rate stood at 5.48 percent, the bulletin said.

Delhi records 32.25% positivity rate — highest in 15 months

Delhi recorded 1,017 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with a positivity rate of 32.25 percent, the highest in 15 months, according to data from the city government's health department. The capital had last recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14 last year.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,24,244, and four new fatalities pushed the death toll to 26,567, as per the health department bulletin. Of the latest fatalities, coronavirus was the primary cause of death in two cases, it stated.

The fresh cases emerged from 3,153 tests conducted the previous day, according to the bulletin. On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 1,634 cases with a positivity rate of 29.68 percent, while on Saturday, the city had reported 1,396 cases with a positivity rate of 31.9 percent.

With agency inputs.