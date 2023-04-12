India reports over 7,800 new COVID-19 cases, highest in 7 months

On Wednesday, India reported 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in over seven months. The active caseload now stands at 40,215, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The jump in daily cases is the highest in 223 days, according to a PTI report. On September 1, 2022, India saw a significant increase in COVID-19 cases with a single-day jump of 7,946 cases.

According to updated data at 8 am, the disease has claimed 16 more lives, bringing the death toll to 531,016. Two fatalities each were reported in Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, while one each was recorded in Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Kerala reconciled five deaths.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 4,47,76,002 or around 44.7 million.

Currently, active cases only account for 0.09 percent of total infections, and the national COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.72 percent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease is at 4,42,04,771, and the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 percent.

According to the health ministry website, the nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive has administered 220.66 crore vaccine doses in the country thus far.

Delhi reports 980 fresh cases on Tuesday

According to data shared by the Delhi government's health department, the city recorded 980 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with a positivity rate of 25.98 percent, the highest since August 20. The number of active cases currently stands at 2,876, it added.

Additionally, the national capital reported two more deaths, but COVID-19 was not the primary cause of death in one of the fatalities, while the case sheet on the other death was awaited. The national capital has reported 15 deaths in the past 12 days out of which COVID was incidental in 14 and the primary cause in one.

With the addition of the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has risen to 20,16,101. The death toll stands at 26,545, the bulletin stated.

Delhi has witnessed a spurt in the number of fresh Covid infections over the last fortnight amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country. The number of fresh cases had dropped to zero on January 16, the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The health department on Tuesday said 170 of the 7,945 beds in the city's dedicated COVID-19 hospitals are occupied while 1,736 patients are in home isolation.

Odisha seeks 50,000 vaccines from Centre as cases rise

The state government of Odisha has requested an additional 50,000 doses of the CorBEvax vaccine from the Centre to cover individuals who have not yet received their booster dose.

In a letter to the health ministry, the state director of family welfare, Bijay Panigrahi, cited a rise in COVID-19 cases and public demand for precautionary vaccinations at government facilities. Panigrahi said that the state has had no vaccine left since February and requested at least 50,000 doses of the CorBEvax vaccine with long expiry as early as possible.

Odisha reported 141 fresh infections on April 11, with active cases in the state increasing to 731.

Odisha public health director Niranjan Mishra said the infections are being reported from 16 districts and asked the people to get themselves tested if they had any symptoms.

"The positivity rate in the country is 6.9 percent whereas it is 2.8 percent in Odisha," he said.

Daily cases in Mumbai jump from 95 to 242

Mumbai reported 242 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a sharp jump from the previous day's 95 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,59,225. The active caseload rose to 1,478, and there were no fresh deaths.

The recovery rate stood at 98.2 percent, and the growth rate of cases between April 4 and 10 was 0.0169 percent.

The city has been reporting more than 200 cases daily since last week, except on Monday when it recorded only 95 cases. Mumbai's case doubling rate was 3,943 days, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The state of Maharashtra as a whole reported 919 fresh coronavirus cases on April 11 and one fatality raising the tally of infections to 81,51,176,

With agency inputs.