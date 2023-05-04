COVID-19 | India reports decline in active cases, Mexico develops vaccine after 2 years

Mexico has finally developed its own COVID-19 vaccine, called Patria or Motherland, more than two years after inoculations from the US, Europe and China were rolled out, AP reported.

India has reported a decrease in the number of active coronavirus cases, which currently stands at 36,244, down from 40,177. The health ministry's latest data, updated on Thursday, shows that the country recorded 3,962 new infections in the past 24 hours.

The national daily positivity rate now stands at 2.17 percent.

Despite the decrease in active cases, the death toll has increased to 5,31,606, with 22 deaths reported, including seven reconciled by Kerala, as per the ministry's update at 8 am. The total COVID-19 case tally in India is 44.9 million.