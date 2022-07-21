India reported 21,566 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, higher than 20,557 cases reported a day earlier. This is the highest number of new cases in 152 days, according to the data from the Union Health Ministry.

The maximum COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala with 2,667 cases, West Bengal with 2,455 cases and Maharashtra with 2,325 cases. The total number of cases now stands at 4,38,25,185.

Active cases rose by 3,227 bringing the total number to 1,48,881. Almost 26 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases whereas 8 states or UTs reported a fall in active cases. However, 18,294 new recoveries were recorded.

Almost 45 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours with Kerala reporting 17 deaths (15 backlogs), whereas Maharashtra reported 7 and West Bengal reported 6 bringing the total tally to 5,870.

Among states with the highest daily positivity rate, Mizoram stood first with 23.23 percent, followed by Meghalaya with 20.52 percent and Sikkim with 15.90 percent. Whereas in weekly test positivity rate, Mizoram recorded highest with 25.28 percent, followed by Sikkim with 20.74 percent and Arunachal Pradesh with 19.33 percent.

India's daily positivity rate stood at 4.25 percent, higher than 4.13 a day earlier. Over 274 districts reported a weekly test positivity rate above 5 percent.

According to government data, 29.13 lakh new vaccinations were provided in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number to 200.92 crore. A total of 0.59 lakh people of 18+ years received their first dose and 2.91 lakh got their second doses.