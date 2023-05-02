Active COVID-19 cases in India slip to 44,175, Health Ministry reports 3,325 new infections

According to the latest data, the death toll has increased to 5,31,564, with 17 new deaths. Of the 17 deaths, seven were reconciled by Kerala. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 percent.

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday reported that India registered 3,325 fresh cases of coronavirus and a dip in the number of active cases to 44,175. The data was updated at 8 am on May 2. The country's COVID-19 case tally stands at 44.9 million (44,952,996).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 percent, while the active cases now account for 0.11 percent of the total infections. The daily positivity rate in India stands at 2.29 percent.

The ministry stated that the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,43,77,257.

India has administered 2.2 billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. In the last 24 hours, 2,180 doses were administered.

Delhi, in the meantime, reported 259 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday along with two new deaths. The positivity rate in the national capital stands at 14.36 percent. On Sunday, the city had reported 405 new cases and three deaths.

No more COVID vaccine requirement for US travel

The Biden-Harris administration on Monday announced that it will end COVID-19 vaccination requirements for international air travellers, Federal employees and Federal contractors effective May 11.

The announcement stated that vaccination remains one of the most important tools in advancing the health and safety of employees and promoting the efficiency of workplaces, but the decision to end the vaccination requirements for certain groups was made as the country is now in a different phase of its response, and the measures are no longer necessary.

With agency inputs.