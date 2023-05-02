Active COVID-19 cases in India slip to 44,175, Health Ministry reports 3,325 new infections

According to the latest data, the death toll has increased to 5,31,564, with 17 new deaths. Of the 17 deaths, seven were reconciled by Kerala. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 percent.

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday reported that India registered 3,325 fresh cases of coronavirus and a dip in the number of active cases to 44,175. The data was updated at 8 am on May 2. The country's COVID-19 case tally stands at 44.9 million (44,952,996).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 percent, while the active cases now account for 0.11 percent of the total infections. The daily positivity rate in India stands at 2.29 percent.

The ministry stated that the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,43,77,257.