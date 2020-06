Institutional quarantine, massive screening drives, having medical care available even for suspects among others helped the authorities reduce COVID-19 death rates in Dharavi, said Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G-North ward, Kiran Dighavkar.

Asia's largest slum, Dharavi, has been one of the worst-hit areas in terms of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, which has surpassed Wuhan's tally. The total number of cases in Dharavi stood at 1,984 on Thursday while 75 people have died due to coronavirus in the slum colony.

Dighavkar stressed on early treatment, terming it as the key in the flight against the virus. He added that home quarantine was never an option for places like Dharavi. The only option remains is to isolate people in some other areas.

"We started screening people as early as possible. We contacted private doctors, asked for their help and started door-to-door screening of people to find out fever suspects, we started taking oxygen levels of people with the help of oximeter and those having below 90, we asked them to quarantine themselves into institutional quarantine,” Dighavkar told CNBC-TV18.

"I am proud of Dharavi practitioners' association, 25 doctors came forward saying "we will help you", provided us PPE kits and thermal scanner and oxymeter. They have screened 47,000 people and they have referred us 2,000 suspects and 600 of them were positive. We treated them and they were discharged. This has led the change. Collectively we have screened 6-7 lakh people and the screening is still on,” he added.

Dighavkar further said that schools and colleges were acquired and converted into institutional quarantine facilities providing proper food and treatment. The idea was to "chase the virus", Dighavkar said.

“We acquired schools and colleges in area and converted them into institutional quarantine, where all facilities were provided right from the breakfast, lunch and dinner, community kitchen was set up, doctors, nurses, ward boys were appointed and portable oxygen concentrator was also kept. All kind of symptomatic treatment, multivitamin, zinc tablet, HCQ were provided at these institutional quarantines, we tested every person there and we acquired few hospitals for the patients as well and all critical patients - we started shifting there. So this entire theory of ‘chasing the virus’ – this early treatment has led to early discharge,” he explained.

As the facilities were increased and treatment became effective, the death rate started reducing.

"In the month of May, there were 40-50 deaths. As the facilities were increased and treatment was becoming effective, death rate started reducing," he said.

"Slowly and steadily we have increased the quarantine facility and right now we have quarantine facility as 4,000 for suspects and 1,000 for positive asymptomatic people and we have different hospitals which have 100 beds out of which 70 beds are oxygenated beds and few of them are ICUs as well," Dighavkar said.

However, he said the "war" against COVID-19 will not end in Dharavi unless the virus is entirely out of India. "It can peep out anytime in Dharavi," said Dighavkar, adding that in fact, the threat would continue in areas other than Dharavi too.