Amid a rapid surge in COVID infections, the government has expanded the vaccination drive. Every person above the age of 18 years will be eligible to be vaccinated from May 1st.

Rajesh Jain, MD of Panacea Biotec said, “This is very important move that the government has made and there are several messages that one can read into this information that government has shared and kind of liberalised the whole market. The first message is the young ones they need to be immunised, 18-45 years of age. They want millions of livelihood to come back on track.”

Speaking about tie-up with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Jain said, “We shall make up to 100 million doses and we would want to bring that to India as well as international markets with the tie-up that we have with RDIF. Our quantities will remain the same, our tie-up will remain the same but government has communicated though this announcement that every technology is different and therefore the manufacturing processes are different, cost structures are different, therefore they have opened the open market which is good news for Panacea Biotec.”

“We will have different pricing for the private market and potentially better revenues and better profitability. The current pricing does not really allow enough margins for us to invest in the market, build capacities and also invest in future vaccines in that sense this is good news.

On RDIF timelines and volumes he said, “There is going to be lot of opportunity for our company because we are also into discussion to import the bulk from outside. However, we have to walk a little bit more to become very precise in terms of our timeline for deliveries. We are at it and we will come out with a program very soon to show that what quantities and what months we are going to deliver. So we are working very hard on timelines and volumes.”